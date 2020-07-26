Go to Sophie Louisnard's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white ceramic angel figurine on brown wooden table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Musée d'Orsay, Paris, France
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

rzeźby
438 photos · Curated by Anna Adamowicz
rzezby
mannequin
human
Sculptures
48 photos · Curated by Claudio Dardengo
sculpture
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking