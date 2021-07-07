Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
elCarito
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Segovia, España
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Closed windows in Segovia castle.
Related tags
segovia
españa
roof
HD Windows Wallpapers
spain
medieval architecture
wall
castle
medieval castle
elcarito
fairy tales
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #40: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Sunset Images & Pictures
Element
123 photos
· Curated by Vincent Langlois
element
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
MotherEarth
78 photos
· Curated by Melanie O'Leary
motherearth
Flower Images
rock