Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Federi
@federi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lago Maggiore
Published
on
May 8, 2021
DJI, FC3170
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lago maggiore
Nature Images
lake
Landscape Images & Pictures
tessin
brissago
switzerland
ticino
lagomaggiore
ascona
locarno
svizzera
Mountain Images & Pictures
aerial
aerialview
aerialphotography
drone
dronephotography
maggia delta
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
All images
214 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
schweiz
outdoor
zürich
Ticino
17 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
ticino
outdoor
aerial
Aerial Shots
143 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
aerial
schweiz
HD Grey Wallpapers