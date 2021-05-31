Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 1, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut, Egypt.
Related collections
Urban
70 photos
· Curated by Andy McGuinness
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Automobiles
45 photos
· Curated by Jochen Gererstorfer
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Pastel Tones
87 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Related tags
soil
ground
outdoors
Nature Images
ruins
archaeology
building
architecture
HD Brick Wallpapers
mortuary
pillars
cliff
rocky
blue sky
historic
entrance
valley of the queens
dead
death
scorching
Free pictures