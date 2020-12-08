Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
deni febriliyan
@defil
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
abandoned places have their own story
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
vegetation
ground
land
Nature Images
garden
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
path
arbour
grove
tree trunk
Jungle Backgrounds
road
Public domain images
Related collections
Climate Impacts
99 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
climate
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Collection #177: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
Star Images
night
Messages
544 photos
· Curated by Lune de Papier
message
sign
word