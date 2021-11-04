Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kir Shu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Krasnoyarsk
Published
on
November 4, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The grass in field, Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
krasnoyarsk
siberia
nature landscape
russia
grass field
Grass Backgrounds
plant
lawn
reed
agropyron
Backgrounds
Related collections
Motion
84 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
motion
Light Backgrounds
road
Home & Productivity
55 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
home
plant
Website Backgrounds
Abandoned
205 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
abandoned
HD Grey Wallpapers
building