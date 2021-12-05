Go to Jennie Razumnaya's profile
@jennie_ra
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Green floristry on gray background.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Holiday Backgrounds
gray background
New Year Backgrounds
Winter Backgrounds
flower cotton
Winter Images & Pictures
winter flowers
cotton
Public domain images

Related collections

flower
286 photos · Curated by ri anze
Flower Images
plant
blossom
floral flat lay
13 photos · Curated by Allison B
lay
flat
HD Floral Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking