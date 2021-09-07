Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alda González-Cuevas
@marianaglezc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 7, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
snow bush
árbol de nieve
autum
house plant
otoño
autumn leaves
hojas de otoño
Nature Images
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
veins
Tree Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Beautiful Shots From Above
252 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
HD Wallpapers
Together
47 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
together
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Following people
356 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human