Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Meghsha Karki
@meghsha
Download free
Share
Info
Nepal
Published on
September 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Dark Bloom
121 photos
· Curated by Helena Hertz
HD Dark Wallpapers
bloom
Flower Images
Collection #163: Vanguard World
6 photos
· Curated by Vanguard World
vanguard
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Buildings
75 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
nepal
mural
boudhanath
stupa
eye of a buddha
Free pictures