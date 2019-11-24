Go to Syed Ali's profile
@syedmohdali121
Download free
green moth perching on red petaled flower
green moth perching on red petaled flower
Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Mavalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka, IndiaPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Butterfly resting on a flower

Related collections

Macro
43 photos · Curated by Syed Ali
macro
india
Animals Images & Pictures
India
104 photos · Curated by phoenixx
india
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking