Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Syed Ali
@syedmohdali121
Download free
Share
Info
Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Mavalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Published on
November 24, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Butterfly resting on a flower
Related collections
Wild and Untamed
63 photos
· Curated by Syed Ali
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
india
Macro
43 photos
· Curated by Syed Ali
macro
india
Animals Images & Pictures
India
104 photos
· Curated by phoenixx
india
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Related tags
Butterfly Images
india
Flower Images
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
plant
lalbagh botanical garden
mavalli
bengaluru
karnataka
blossom
geranium
incest
macro
wild
HD Green Wallpapers
close
Leaf Backgrounds
outdoor
Free images