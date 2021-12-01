Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
CHUTTERSNAP
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ornament
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
season
HD Snow Wallpapers
festive
Love Images
gift
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Christmas Tree Images
pine
fir
abies
Free images
Related collections
Incredible India !
2,545 photos
· Curated by Neil Mascarenhas
india
mumbai
HD Forest Wallpapers
Square Orientation
97 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
man
Collection #41: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
People Images & Pictures
building
morning