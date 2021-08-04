Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Holy Water Temple, Sebatu, Bali
Related tags
holy water temple
traditional
culture
sebatu
bali
statue
building
architecture
temple
worship
shrine
HD Art Wallpapers
symbol
sculpture
Free stock photos
Related collections
Diverse Women
403 photos
· Curated by Oree Virtual
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures
Grillin and Chillin
18 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
bbq
Food Images & Pictures
grill
Desktop Wallpaper
51 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers