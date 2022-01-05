Go to The Happy Toe's profile
@thehappytoe
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoCanon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

socks
wool
wool socks
red socks
man fashion
clothing
apparel
pants
footwear
shoe
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
jeans
denim
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
sleeve
Free images

Related collections

wilderness
42 photos · Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor
Unusually good
38 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking