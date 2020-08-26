Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Meritt Thomas
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
August 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
'Mother of Pearl' succulent, also known as 'Ghost Plant'.
Related collections
Street Life
167 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
street
HD City Wallpapers
building
In Motion
685 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Sports Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Urban Essentials
208 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Related tags
plant
vegetation
bush
agavaceae
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
HD Pattern Wallpapers
floral design
HD Art Wallpapers
graphics
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free images