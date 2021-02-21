Go to Karl Hörnfeldt's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown grass on snow covered ground near body of water during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Åhus, Sweden
Published on Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Workspaces
618 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
workspace
office
table
Urban / Architecture
271 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
architecture
urban
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking