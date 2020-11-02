Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Copernico
@copernicowork
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Business & Work
Share
Info
Copernico Zuretti, Via Gianfranco Zuretti, Milan, Metropolitan City of Milan, Italy
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
copernico zuretti
via gianfranco zuretti
milan
metropolitan city of milan
Italy Pictures & Images
office
smart working
coworking
work
vehicle
bike
bicycle
transportation
People Images & Pictures
human
indoors
machine
wheel
room
furniture
Public domain images
Related collections
Frantidens kontor
164 photos
· Curated by Lisa Söderlund
furniture
coworking
indoor
Office Spaces
14 photos
· Curated by Noel Nyaaba
office
furniture
chair
Travel
4 photos
· Curated by Sasha Ku
Travel Images