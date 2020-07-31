Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
HONG
@panxiansen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chengdu, 四川省中国
Published
on
July 31, 2020
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Du fu thatched cottage museum in chengdu, shot on iPhone Xs
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
chengdu
四川省中国
plant
museum
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
jar
pottery
vase
potted plant
planter
herbs
Free images
Related collections
Collection #128: Canva
8 photos · Curated by Canva
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
People in nature
124 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
silhouette
Texture
74 photos · Curated by Kate Radcliffe
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images