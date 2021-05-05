Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white book page on brown wooden table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

City Love
11 photos · Curated by Erik Lamb
HD City Wallpapers
building
skyscraper
Nature
1,960 photos · Curated by Alex Chaves
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking