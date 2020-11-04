Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stefano Segato
@stefanosegato
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Val di Zoldo, Longarone, BL, Italia
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
val di zoldo
longarone
bl
italia
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoors
Nature Images
mountain range
Mountain Images & Pictures
fir
abies
conifer
peak
wilderness
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Winter
276 photos
· Curated by Line Gad Stausgaard
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Faded Adventures 🌲
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
adventure
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Snow, Ice, and Winter
714 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers