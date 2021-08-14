Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stacey Martin
@staceyhfc10
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 14, 2021
Canon, PowerShot SX540 HS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Sunflower Images & Pictures
sunflower field
plant
Flower Images
blossom
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
petal
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #35: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
man
weather & sky
177 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
weather
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Portrait Mode
355 photos
· Curated by Mihir Sumant
portrait
plant
outdoor