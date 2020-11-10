Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
lee p
@lipengsunsky
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
engine
machine
motor
turbine
wind turbine
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
weather
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
camping
200 photos
· Curated by Meg Learner
camping
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
workspace
148 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Temming
workspace
work
office
Collection #46: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human