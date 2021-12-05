Go to Fred Johnson's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7SM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

clothing
apparel
jacket
coat
sleeve
People Images & Pictures
human
long sleeve
leather jacket
female
Free stock photos

Related collections

Mothers Day
35 photos · Curated by Marion Wug
Mothers Day Images
mother
child
Workspace
13 photos · Curated by Carolyne Stanley
workspace
office
work
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking