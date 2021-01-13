Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elisa Stone
@ecjs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
soil
Nature Images
field
plant
outdoors
ground
land
vegetation
agriculture
countryside
Leaf Backgrounds
sprout
Free images
Related collections
industrie energie
20 photos
· Curated by G Y Dyson
outdoor
human
field
AG
90 photos
· Curated by Chelsea Birnell
ag
field
plant
Thomas Plants
19 photos
· Curated by You Vi
plant
sprout
outdoor