Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ayadi Ghaith
@ayadighaith
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Uppsala, Sweden
Published
on
December 2, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
uppsala
sweden
october
overcast
HD Green Wallpapers
sweeden
autum
morning
architecture
building
temple
shrine
worship
spire
steeple
tower
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
HD City Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Retro Cameras
58 photos
· Curated by Gabriella Clare Marino
retro camera
camera
electronic
Collection #121: Ameriie
6 photos
· Curated by Ameriie
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Commerce Vs Architecture
73 photos
· Curated by Gareth Bedford
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers