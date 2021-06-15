Go to Ekaterina Grosheva's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and blue textile on white surface
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kazán, Россия
Published on Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

kazán
россия
zipper
sew
furniture
sewing
Free stock photos

Related collections

retail
81 photos · Curated by Rhiannon Rees
retail
human
clothing
HANDWORK
37 photos · Curated by Tammy Sue Steffens
handwork
sewing
human
A TAILOR
25 photos · Curated by Lena Giordano
tailor
sewing
fashion
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking