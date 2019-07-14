Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ashwini Chaudhary
@suicide_chewbacca
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pangong Tso lake, Leh, India
Published
on
July 14, 2019
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
pangong tso lake
leh
india
Mountain Images & Pictures
lake
HD Grey Wallpapers
Best Stone Pictures & Images
himalaya
pangongtso
sony
sonya7iii
Cloud Pictures & Images
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
mountain range
promontory
land
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Leh, India
58 photos
· Curated by Ashwini Chaudhary
india
leh
ladakh
mountains
19 photos
· Curated by Abhi K
Mountain Images & Pictures
himalaya
outdoor
Spirit
15 photos
· Curated by Celina 金
spirit
Flower Images
outdoor