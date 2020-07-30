Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mihai Lazăr
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mariposa Grove, California, USA
Published
on
July 30, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Posing next to a natural wonder
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
mariposa grove
California Pictures
usa
HD Black Wallpapers
sequoia
posing
evening
uprooted
giant
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Girls Photos & Images
pants
clothing
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
denim
jeans
sleeve
banister
Free stock photos
Related collections
Roots in the Earth
516 photos · Curated by Denise Petrey
Earth Images & Pictures
root
plant
Ladies
495 photos · Curated by Marla Schulte
lady
Women Images & Pictures
human
People
4,664 photos · Curated by Denise Petrey
People Images & Pictures
human
man