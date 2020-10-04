Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stella Ntelimichali
@stelladelm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Athens, Αθήνα, Greece
Published
12 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Light
Related tags
athens
αθήνα
greece
HD Black Wallpapers
human
face
People Images & Pictures
neck
head
portrait
photography
photo
female
People Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Efects
932 photos
· Curated by Alexandre Arackawa
efect
Light Backgrounds
HD Dark Wallpapers
Pose
131 photos
· Curated by Chaeyoon Oh
pose
human
face
people
237 photos
· Curated by Marina Lewandowska
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures