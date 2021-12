For whatever reason, I do this reflection kind of thing. Probably because of that Beyoncé song "I was here" so I can show my family look I'm not lying, I really was there and it was really me who made those photos. Didn't notice the man at first looking back at me, only right after having taken the photo. Glasgow reminded me a lot of Brussels back home. It's way more urban. Wish I stayed there a little to really indulge in the scene.