Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Yosemite
Related tags
yosemite
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
Brown Backgrounds
Nature Images
standing
apparel
clothing
sleeve
soil
ground
sand
photography
photo
road
Creative Commons images
Related collections
My Universe
48 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
universe
Star Images
night
technic
66 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
technic
camera
HD Grey Wallpapers
Fall
149 photos
· Curated by Valeri Azevedo
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant