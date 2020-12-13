Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pietro De Grandi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Wallpapers
Share
Info
Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada
Published
on
December 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lake louise
alberta
canada
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
lake
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
hike
reflections
alpine
alpine lake
banff
Winter Images & Pictures
sunrise
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
Free stock photos
Related collections
Landscapes
53 photos
· Curated by Marketing Team
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
building
Nature
17 photos
· Curated by Maressa Araújo
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Imagens
417 photos
· Curated by Kim Antoniw
imagen
building
HD Windows Wallpapers