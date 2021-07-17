Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hoàng Hiền
@hoanghienmad
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Việt Nam
Published
on
July 17, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Hoàng Hiền
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
việt nam
áo dài việt nam
áo dai
áo dài trắng
áo dài nghệ thuật
People Images & Pictures
human
female
plant
wedding gown
clothing
gown
robe
apparel
Wedding Backgrounds
fashion
Flower Images
blossom
Women Images & Pictures
flower arrangement
Public domain images
Related collections
Rocks
63 photos
· Curated by laze.life
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Dark Bloom
120 photos
· Curated by Helena Hertz
HD Dark Wallpapers
bloom
Flower Images
Night Sky
119 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images