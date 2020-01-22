Go to carina hleap's profile
@carinahleap
Download free
yellow and black butterfly perched on green leaf in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Marina Gardens Drive, Flower Dome, Singapore
Published on Canon EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

wallpaper image of a butterfly landing on a leaf.

Related collections

Peace
487 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
peace
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Food
98 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking