Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
carina hleap
@carinahleap
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Marina Gardens Drive, Flower Dome, Singapore
Published
on
January 23, 2020
Canon EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
wallpaper image of a butterfly landing on a leaf.
Related tags
marina gardens drive
flower dome
singapore
HD Green Wallpapers
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
Butterfly Images
monarch
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Peace
487 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
peace
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Collection #97: Zoltan Levay
9 photos
· Curated by Zoltan Levay
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
rock
Food
98 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant