Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ayaneshu Bhardwaj
@ayaneshu
Download free
Share
Info
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India
Published on
August 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
2021
20 photos
· Curated by Hyunwoo Lim
2021
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
NGO - India
120 photos
· Curated by Metallizer Arkadius
india
human
Women Images & Pictures
Explore India
53 photos
· Curated by Universal Kalakar
india
building
architecture
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Cow Images & Pictures
mammal
cattle
calf
rishikesh
india
uttarakhand
Cow Images & Pictures
close shot
closeup
nose
animal friendly
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
uttrakhand
friend
Horse Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creative Commons images