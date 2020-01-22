Go to Tin Ly's profile
@tinly147
Download free
woman in green and white striped long sleeve shirt
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Mù Cang Chải, Mù Cang Chải District, Yên Bái, Vietnam
Published on NIKON D5300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A H'mong woman. She's very active in introducing me her work.

Related collections

Vietnam Human
11 photos · Curated by Hoang Phuong Doan
human
vietnam
People Images & Pictures
That's Neat
446 photos · Curated by Bea Isabel Mahusay
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Rufugee
16 photos · Curated by Paweł Łaszczych
rufugee
human
portrait
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking