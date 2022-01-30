Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maddy Weiss
@maddy_moon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
NIKON, COOLPIX L820
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
dove
mourning dove
Nature Images
HD White Wallpapers
rock
close up
Birds Images
human
People Images & Pictures
pigeon
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
People in nature
124 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
silhouette
ROADS
173 photos · Curated by Caleb Pate
road
asphalt
highway
A Colorful Life
110 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Life Images & Photos
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers