Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jake Mende
@mendimedia
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Boise, Boise, United States
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Buzz buzz
Related tags
boise
united states
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
plant
apidae
Flower Images
blossom
lavender
lupin
bumblebee
wasp
hornet
andrena
iris
Free pictures
Related collections
wilderness
42 photos
· Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor
Collection #86: Chris Spooner
8 photos
· Curated by Chris Spooner
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Single Element
53 photos
· Curated by Alida McDaniel
People Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
hand