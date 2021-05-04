Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dan Kb
@dante_t
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Green Timbers Lake, Surrey, BC, Canada
Published
on
May 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
green timbers lake
surrey
bc
canada
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
stork
heron
ardeidae
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
People
213 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
human
Below the mist
16 photos
· Curated by Alasdair Monk
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Pink
215 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Pink Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers