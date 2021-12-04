Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aaron Burden
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Panasonic, DC-G9
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
conifer
fir
abies
pine
larch
spruce
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Art of Collaboration
8 photos · Curated by Redkix
collaboration
People Images & Pictures
human
Forgotten Places
63 photos · Curated by Modo Studio
forgotten
old
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mother's Day
64 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures