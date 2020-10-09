Go to Ibrahim Shikh's profile
@ibosh
Download free
gray concrete building with lion and horse wall art
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Apple, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
mural
Graffiti Backgrounds
wall
drawing
Free images

Related collections

Couple
42 photos · Curated by Frida Yáñez
couple
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Books
612 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Book Images & Photos
reading
Bible Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking