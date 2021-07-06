Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeferson Santu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
apparel
clothing
hat
outdoors
People Images & Pictures
garden
gardener
human
gardening
worker
sun hat
plant
Free images
Related collections
Life's A Beach
108 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Beach Images & Pictures
rock
sea
Unsplash Top 25: Most Downloaded Photographers of 2018 | Q1
19 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
portrait
Bridges
62 photos
· Curated by Neil Nagy
bridge
building
architecture