Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aditya Putra
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bali
indonesia
mountain landscape
kintamani
bali indonesia
mountain view
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
plant
vegetation
peak
land
aerial view
Tree Images & Pictures
rainforest
Free images
Related collections
Sunshine vibes
67 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
Great Outdoors
442 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Abandoned
185 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
abandoned
HD Grey Wallpapers
building