Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonas Gerlach
@jonasgerlach
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Minimalism Wallpaper Lotus Flower
Related collections
Lotus
77 photos
· Curated by Tracey-anne McCartney
lotu
plant
Flower Images
organic life
173 photos
· Curated by Isabel Griffin
Life Images & Photos
plant
minimal
flowers
10 photos
· Curated by Dionne Dettmer
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
petal
sprout
bud
pond lily
lily
HD Wallpapers
buddhistischer temple
tempel
minimalism
lotus
japan
buddhist temple
buddhismus
zen
lotus flower
HD Desktop Wallpapers
buddhism
Creative Commons images