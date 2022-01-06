Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luīze Dolniece
@luii
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Apple, iPhone XR
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
fir
abies
outdoors
land
vegetation
lake
Landscape Images & Pictures
shoreline
conifer
HD Scenery Wallpapers
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
coast
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Pink
83 photos · Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Collection #88: MOO
9 photos · Curated by MOO
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
See Not My Eyes
1,298 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
human
Girls Photos & Images