Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Angshu Purkait
@angshu_purkait
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
NSHM Knowledge Campus, Basanta Lal Saha Road, Tara Park, Behala, Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Portrait of a lady dressed as joker and having a scary look
Related tags
nshm knowledge campus
basanta lal saha road
tara park
behala
kolkata
west bengal
india
performer
shine
dress
Black Backgrounds
joker
colorful
Rainbow Images & Pictures
fashion
fashion girl
HD Glitter Wallpapers
joker lady
harley quinn
contrast
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Character
36 photos
· Curated by Kelly Tye
character
HD Art Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
People & Portraits
56 photos
· Curated by Angshu Purkait
portrait
human
india
Renaissance Festival
193 photos
· Curated by Susan Lewis-Penix
renaissance
festival
human