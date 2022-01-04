Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jorge Orozco
@jorgeoandres
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
El Altar, Ecuador
Published
12d
ago
samsung, SM-G998U
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Crater Altar Volcano Ecuador
Related tags
ecuador
el altar
crater
Volcano Pictures & Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
wallpaper for mobile
mobile wallpaper
Blue Backgrounds
nature images
lake
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
ice
wilderness
glacier
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
mountain range
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Botanicals
420 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
botanical
Flower Images
plant
Pyro 🔥
47 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
pyro
flame
HD Fire Wallpapers
[horn and hoof]
75 photos
· Curated by Eliza Alden
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers