Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rotorua, New Zealand
Related tags
moss
thermal
hot spring
mud
plant
vegetation
bush
algae
Nature Images
land
outdoors
HD Green Wallpapers
rainforest
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
rock
Backgrounds
Related collections
Patterns
36 photos
· Curated by Pat Schwab
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Earth is awesome
112 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Go there together.
188 photos
· Curated by Alvis Ng
outdoor
HQ Background Images
People Images & Pictures