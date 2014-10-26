Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Patrick Hendry
@worldsbetweenlines
Download free
Published on
October 26, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Abandoned rural house
Share
Info
Related collections
The Big Purchase - Homes
22 photos
· Curated by Jordan Fromholz
home
House Images
building
Architecture
18 photos
· Curated by Iris Sennhenn
architecture
building
House Images
LTAP
582 photos
· Curated by dafi ben ami
ltap
HD Forest Wallpapers
outdoor
Related tags
building
House Images
housing
rural
HD Grey Wallpapers
old
abandoned
residence
property
old barn
farmhouse
rustic
hut
Nature Images
outdoors
shack
shelter
countryside
wooden
historic
Public domain images