Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Carmen Alarcón
@carmen_alarcon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lima, Perú
Published
on
June 10, 2021
samsung, SM-A515F
Free to use under the Unsplash License
gold necklace
Related tags
lima
perú
necklace
jewelry
HD Gold Wallpapers
joya
fashion
collar
pendant
accessories
accessory
Free pictures
Related collections
Fun with Fall (Thanksgiving, Autumn)
124 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
Thanksgiving Images
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
The Great Outdoors
547 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
India
160 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor