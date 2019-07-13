Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniela Turcanu
@protopopica
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2019
Canon, EOS 1300D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A hard-working butterfly in Funchal, Madeira
Related tags
Butterfly Images
Flower Images
HD Pink Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
garden
madeira
funchal
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
monarch
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Garden
552 photos
· Curated by Zenpic
garden
Flower Images
blossom
Madeira
32 photos
· Curated by Daniela Turcanu
madeira
outdoor
portugal
asl
14 photos
· Curated by Janice Guttman
asl
Butterfly Images
Animals Images & Pictures